Jerry Blair, R.I.P.

It is with deep sadness that ALL ACCESS reports the passing of legendary music executive JERROLD (JERRY) H. BLAIR (9/8) following a tough battle with COVID-19. He was 60 years old.

JERRY’s family announced “that he passed peacefully with family by his side. The family wishes to acknowledge the outpouring of love, support and prayers at this time, and asks to be granted respect and privacy as they navigate this new reality.”

A huge factor in the success of artists like MARIAH CAREY, WILL SMITH, LAUREN HILL, WYCLEF JEAN, THE FUGEES, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN and RICKY MARTIN to name but a few, JERRY was a beloved member of the radio and music business and was a wonderful and storied part of many of our lives.

JERRY BLAIR got into the record business as a College Rep for CBS RECORDS from 1983-86 before joining CHRYSALIS RECORDS from 1986-88 as the label’s Dir. WEST COAST Operations.

His rise to real prominence as a force in record promotion as SVP/Promotion at COLUMBIA from 1988-97 with a move up to COLUMBIA’s EVP/Promotion from 1997 to 2000 working hand in hand with some of the biggest artists imaginable.

BLAIR then joined ARISTA as EVP in 2000 through 2001 and then opened the doors on MONARC MUSIC in SEPTEMBER 2001 to SEPTEMBER 2003. Next up, he was a principal in the FUERTE GROUP from 2003-09 and then launched GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT MANAGEMENT/PERSPECTIVA MUSIC in 2009 to present. BLAIR was also GOLDLEAF LIMITED LLC’s VP/Strategic Partnerships, a consumer wellness and purpose-driven company delivering CBD oil (hemp-based cannabinoids), and healthier options to help consumers quit smoking.

BIG LOUD MANAGEMENT President/Partner GREG THOMPSON told ALL ACCESS, "JERRY was my brother and my friend. He was a passionate music man, an amazing father, a brother, and a wonderful husband ... If JERRY loved you, there wasn't anything he wouldn't do for you."

Longtime associate of JERRY stretching back to their time together at SONY MUSIC, DIGITAL FOOTPRINT President TONY CAMMAROTA remarked, “I was fortunate enough to have Jerry as my friend and mentor. He was always a force of nature. No matter what he was working on, his accomplishments in the music industry are legendary. His love for music was only surpassed by his love for his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.”

ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER recalled, “I’ve had a decades-long friendship with JERRY. He was one of the most unique executives in the music business. He brought personal passion and creativity that lived deep within him every day for his staff and the artists that he was involved with.

“Tireless and always upbeat, BLAIR was success-driven and remarkably successful as he knew everyone who could help him get the job done, on a personal basis. A caring and warm family man, JERRY BLAIR will not be forgotten by me and the thousands of people who are much better off for having had JERRY be a part of their lives over these many years.”

JERRY is survived by his loving wife KAREN and his two children JOSHUA age 26 and daughter SUZETTE age 9, and his sister MICHELLE.

No word on services at this time.

« see more Net News