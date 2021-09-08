New programming

CIRCLE NETWORK has created their first Animated Series “Road Stories.” The series, hosted by CHUCK WICKS, will feature LUKE BRYAN, JASON ALDEAN, BRETT YOUNG, JON PARDI and more, sharing stories from the road. The artists will be transformed into animated characters sharing the road tales.

“CIRCLE is excited to develop an innovative talk show that takes our viewers on a fun journey with famed Country artists,” said CIRCLE SVP/Content EVAN HAIMAN. “The animation takes these behind-the-scenes stories to a new level. And best of all, our host CHUCK WICKS and his friends tell the wackiest stories that will have our viewers in stitches!”

In addition to the animated series, CIRCLE NETWORK has partnered with FARM AID to be the exclusive livestream partner for their 2021 annual festival. The sold-out event will reunite family farmers and musician activists, with performances by FARM AID board members WILLIE NELSON & Family, JOHN MELLENCAMP, DAVE MATTHEWS & TIM REYNOLDS, and MARGO PRICE, as well as STURGILL SIMPSON, TYLER CHILDERS, NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS, BETTYE LaVETTE, JAMEY JOHNSON, LUKAS NELSON & PROMISE OF THE REAL, ALLISON RUSSELL, PARTICLE KID, and IAN MELLENCAMP. The annual festival is set to take place SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th starting at 7p (CT).

« see more Net News