COLEMAN INSIGHTS has teamed with ADVANTAGE MUSIC RESEARCH in a strategic partnership that will find ADVANTAGE referring clients needing deeper insights and recommendations from FACT360 Strategic Music Tests to COLEMAN, and COLEMAN referring to ADVANTAGE prospective clients with whom there are conflicts with other COLEMAN clients or whose needs would better served by ADVANTAGE. The two companies have had an informal partnership since DEENA HOLLANDER founded ADVANTAGE in 2017.

COLEMAN INSIGHTS President WARREN KURTZMAN said, “We’ve referred a number of clients to ADVANTAGE over the last few years, as their Scorecard service is the only one we’re aware of that provides online library testing that meets our methodology and data quality standards. When our FACT360 Strategic Music Tests have not been a suitable option for those clients, DEENA has delivered something that we’ve received great feedback on.”

HOLLANDER said, “One thing we’re always confident of is that COLEMAN INSIGHTS shares the same commitment to extremely high-quality data that our clients require. I’m excited for our companies to share best practices regarding fielding and data collection, and to ensure we can help radio stations achieve stellar results that are appropriate for their needs.”

« see more Net News