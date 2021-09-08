McCarthy

TIM MCCARTHY will be leaving the SVP/GM post at ESPN Sports WEPN-F (ESPN NEW YORK 98.7FM)/NEW YORK and KSPN-A (ESPN LA 710AM)/LOS ANGELES by the end of the month.

The NEW YORK POST's ANDREW MARCHAND reports that MCCARTHY emailed the staff on WEDNESDAY (9/8) that he will be leaving the station; his move comes as ESPN parent THE WALT DISNEY CO. moves to rid itself of its last local radio operations, with GOOD KARMA BRANDS, which took over operation of ESPN's Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO, the likely party to take over WEPN and KSPN in a sale or LMA.

MCCARTHY, who has been at the helm of WEPN since its inception on AM in 2001, told MARCHAND that he will be leaving the station on SEPTEMBER 30th. He joined DISNEY as AE at WPLJ/NEW YORK in 1990, then served as DOS at WABC-A and WPLJ in 1993, GM at WABC in 1998, and GM for WABC and WEPN in 2001. He was named SVP/GM in 2010.

