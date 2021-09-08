Tony Banks, Rest In Peace

One of the most likeable and talented radio execs, iHEARTMEDIA Dir./Talent Development TONY BANKS (aka ANTHONY MARIO NAPOLEONI, JR.), passed away over the LABOR DAY WEEKEND (9/5) following a bout with COVID-19. TONY was just 53 years old.

The family notes that BANKS’ “leaves behind his wife of 26 years, ERICA MARIE NAPOLEONI (QUATTRUCCI), and sons NICOLAS ANTHONY NAPOLEONI and NATHAN WILLIAM NAPOLEONI. ANTHONY also leaves behind his father, ANTHONY MARIO NAPOLEONI, SR., his mother, BEVERLY ANN SWANSON (SIMONE) and her husband DONALD SWANSON, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

“TONY really enjoyed radio, voiceover work, collecting and playing vinyl records, jamming on the drums, biking, walks on the beach, and his dog Uno. He adored his family and the home they built together. He was talented, funny, and liked by everyone who met him.”

According to the family, “BANKS’ career of 38 years in radio, most recently as the Dir./Talent Development for iHEARTMEDIA started at an early age. He had aspired to talk on the radio since he was a child. At 15, ANTHONY worked part-time for WKRI-A/WEST WARWICK, RI announcing RED SOX baseball games. After high school, he could be heard on-air at WXIN on the campus of RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE, where he earned a BS in Communications.

“As ‘TJ NAPP,’ he worked as a professional on-air talent in KIX 106 and 92 PRO-FM/PROVIDENCE, RI for both. In 1995, ANTHONY progressed to larger market station 95.5 WPLJ/NEW YORK CITY and was given the name ‘TONY BANKS’ by radio greats TOM CUDDY and SCOTT SHANNON. In 1996, he was tapped for his first programming position and became the Program Director/Air Talent for 98.5 WKRZ/WILKES-BARRE. ANTHONY continued his radio programming journey working for Y-100/MIAMI, BOB 93.3/NEW BERN, and 107.1 WA1A/MELBOURNE, FL.”

BANKS' wife added, “He joined iHEARTMEDIA (CLEAR CHANNEL) in 2012 as the SVPP/MIDWEST later adding on duties as iHEARTMEDIA Regional Program Manager and was named Dir./Talent Development by 2016. In that role, BANKS recruited, coached, and mentored on-air talent, enjoyed working closely with his mentor DENNIS CLARK, and loved growing the iHEART brand until his untimely death. You will be greatly missed my love.”

iHEARTMEDIA VP/Talent Development DENNIS CLARK told ALL ACCESS, “We are deeply saddened by the news. It was an honor and a blessing to work with TONY BANKS as a friend and colleague for many years. TONY had that rare gift of hearing the magic in great radio shows and helped to make them better. He had a special touch and made profound contributions to many careers and will be greatly missed by all who knew and worked with him. I, along with the entire iHEARTMEDIA team, send our deepest condolences to his wife ERICA, sons NICOLAS and NATHAN, his family, friends and loved ones.”

ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER added, “I loved TONY’s passion for radio and for people. These two passions set him apart as a professional in our business. Always there with a good word … that was TONY. You are already missed by so many.”

In lieu of flowers, the family recommends a donation to ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL, where a memorial fund has been established in memory of ANTHONY NAPOLEONI, JR. Please click here to make a contribution.

