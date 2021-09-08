-
AIMP L.A. Chapter Holding Spotlight Event On Music Supervision
by Roy Trakin
September 9, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
-
The first-ever AIMP L.A . Annual Spotlight Event takes place today, featuring a special keynote address from CREATIVE CONTROL ENTERTAINMENT/ GUILD OF MUSIC SUPERVISORS President JOEL C. HIGH.
There will also be a spotlight conversation with creative music studio executives, including PARAMOUNT PICTURES EVP Legal & Business Affairs DAN BUTLER,and SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT SVP Television Music TONY SCUDELLARI, moderated by AIMP L.A. Chapter President TERI NELSON CARPENTER.
The event will also include a spotlight interview with premier composer and musician TOM HOLKENBORG (JUNKIE XL), led by ASCAP AVP Film & TV Music/Visual Media MIKE TODD, as well as a networking session led by AIMP L.A. Chapter VP MARC CARUSO.
Registration is free for AIMP members and $5 for non-members, with sign-up available here.