Remembering The Heroes Of 9-11

The BOSS RADIO NETWORK will be simulcasting a live three-hour broadcast from 8-11a (ET) on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11th in memoriam of the 20th anniversary of the attack on the U.S.

This live radio event features syndicated morning show hosts VAN CAMP and MORGAN paying special tribute to the actual times of the attacks on the WORLD TRADE CENTER and PENTAGON and the first responder heroes who selflessly risked their lives on that day

Executive Producer TROY WELCH observed, “We are grateful to VAN CAMP and MORGAN for giving so graciously of their time to bring this live show to fruition, which we are dedicating to the memory of 9-11 victims and their families.”

The show will include a spotlight on the 9-11 TRIBUTE MUSEUM in NEW YORK, along with a special call to action for listeners, as well as first-hand accounts of the years that followed the attack and the affects on the health of surviving first responders.

The show is available either via a livestream feed or delayed recording for playback at a later time. It is offered free of charge to internet and terrestrial stations.

For more information, please visit www.BossRadioNetwork.com/9-11.

The BOSS RADIO NETWORK is the syndication division of BBR PRODUCTIONS, INC., specializing in on-air programming and 24/7 custom syndicated formats to AM/FM stations.





