Art Vuolo

SATURDAY is the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy, and radio's best friend ART VUOLO shares his "mini-documentary that he produced for the 20th anniversary of the awful attack on AMERICA. It works also as an audio presentation.

"What makes this effort unique, is that it's the only such special that shows how radio reacted on that terrible day. It's a totally different perspective. It's been aired on hundreds of radio stations across the country over the past 19 years, including WABC and WOR in NEW YORK," said VUOLO.





