Reader's Choice 2021 Winner

LANCASTER NEWS (PENNSYLVANIA) recently revealed the results of its Readers' Choice Awards 2021. CREATIVE MINISTRIES Contemporary Christian WJTL/LANCASTER, PA was voted Favorite Radio Station.



THE JUNCTION CENTER, which is owned and operated by WJTL, was voted a Favorite Entertainment Venue.

THE JUNCTION CENTER recently hosted a benefit event with Industry Blues Legend, ASHLEY CLEVELAND and is set to host tours with JORDAN FELIZ, SIDEWALK PROPHETS, BRANDON HEATH, and STEVEN CURTIS CHAPMAN. Later this month, THE JUNCTION CENTER will host an exclusive screening of the film THE JESUS MUSIC from LIONSGATE/KINGDOM STORY COMPANY.

