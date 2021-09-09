Coming Sept. 25

International advocacy organization GLOBAL CITIZEN has unveiled line-ups for GLOBAL CITIZEN LIVE concert events in LOS ANGELES and LONDON. STEVIE WONDER will headline the SEPTEMBER 25th event at THE GREEK THEATRE in LOS ANGELES. That event will also feature ADAM LAMBERT, CHLOE X HALLE, DEMI LOVATO, H.E.R.,ONEREPUBLIC, OZUNA, THE LUMINEERS and 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER.

The LONDON leg of GLOBAL CITIZENS LIVE will feature DURAN DURAN, KYLIE MINOGUE, MÅNESKIN, NILE RODGERS AND CHIC, RAG’N’BONE MAN, and more.

The event highlights show will be carried on BBC ONE on SEPTEMBER 25 and on ABC SEPTEMBER 26th.

More information can be found here.





