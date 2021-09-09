(L-R): Lily Rose, CB40, Alexandra Kay, BRELAND, Ashley Cooke, Priscilla Block

CMT has launched a short-form digital series, “Viral to Verified,” which features interviews with rising Country artists who have ignited their careers through social media. The six-part series will release a new episode every WEDNESDAY until OCTOBER 19th. It premiered on all of CMT’s socials, including INSTAGRAM and TIKTOK, where most of the series’ featured artists got their start.

“Viral to Verified” will feature artists LILY ROSE, ASHLEY COOKE, CB30, ALEXANDRA KAY, BRELAND and PRISCILLA BLOCK. The first episode of the series with ROSE is out now.

“We’re witnessing something special in Country music right now, where virtually unknown artists are landing atop sales and streaming charts alongside the biggest names in the business,” said CMT DIGITAL Sr. Dir. MELISSA GOLDBERG. “‘Viral to Verified’ highlights these new and diverse voices, many of whom have been grinding at their craft for years, as they recount their rise to prominence through innovation and perseverance, demonstrating the sizable shift in Country music consumption and discovery, and the power of social media.”

Watch the first episode and view the series preview here.

