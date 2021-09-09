Woods Launches New Label

Songwriter and artist DONOVAN WOODS and his longtime manager, MICHELLE SZETO, have launched new label END X MUSIC (pronounced "END TIMES MUSIC") distributed via THE ORCHARD. The TORONTO and NASHVILLE-based imprint has signed its first artist, Canadian singer-songwriter CASSIDY MANN.

MANN released her first single with the label, “Election Night,” TODAY (9/9). “MICHELLE and I were introduced to CASSIDY MANN and her songwriting through a songwriting workshop,” said WOODS. “I’m so sensitive to word choices, and CASSIDY’s thrilled me over and over, immediately. Natural songwriters have a ruthless eye for telling detail and they make you feel, they don’t tell you how to feel. CASSIDY’s a natural."

SZETO added, "Since DONOVAN and I started working together over five years ago, the idea of sharing what we’ve learned and the relationships we’ve built with another artist has always thrilled us. We never questioned the hard work that would come with it, but rather, we didn’t think we would ever agree on an artist. When we independently came across CASSIDY and sent her music to one another, it was a coincidence we couldn’t ignore. CASSIDY’s songwriting and production skills are beyond her years, and we’ve been endlessly impressed with her creative instincts.”

