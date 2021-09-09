Wingnut

APD/MD and midday host WINGNUT has departed HUBBARD BROADCASTING Country KNUC (98.9 THE BULL)/SEATTLE, where he has worked since 2019 (NET NEWS 5/17/19). Prior to KNUC, he was APD/MD and afternoon driver at crosstown rival KKWF (100.7 THE WOLF). Before KKWF, he worked at Country stations KBWF/SAN FRANCISCO, KWOF/DENVER, KNTY/SACRAMENTO and KATC/COLORADO SPRINGS.

KNUC afternoon driver B-DUB is taking music calls for now while Brand Content Dir. SCOTT MAHALICK is looking to fill the opening. Reach WINGNUT here.

