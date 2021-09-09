Dierks Bentley to anchor the main stage with Dan + Shay and Zac Brown Band (Photo: Jim Wright)

CBS-TV will ring in 2022 with its "New Year's Eve Live: NASHVILLE's Big Bash" special on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31st starting at 8p until 1:30a across multiple time zones. The special will also be available to stream live on demand on PARAMOUNT+.

The five-hour special features performances from Country artists JASON ALDEAN, JIMMIE ALLEN, KELSEA BALLERINI, GABBY BARRETT, DIERKS BENTLEY, BROOKS & DUNN, LUKE BRYAN, DAN + SHAY, ELLE KING, MIRANDA LAMBERT, DARIUS RUCKER, BLAKE SHELTON, COLE SWINDELL and ZAC BROWN BAND. Additional artists will be announced at a later date.

The nearly 50 performances will take place across multiple locations in downtown NASHVILLE, including the main stage in NASHVILLE's BICENTENNIAL CAPITOL MALL STATE PARK, which will be anchored by headliners BENTLEY, ZAC BROWN BAND and DAN + SHAY. The evening will conclude with the NASHVILLE music note drop at midnight, similar to NEW YORK's crystal ball drop.

