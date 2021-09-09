Hannity

PREMIERE NETWORK’s “THE SEAN HANNITY SHOW” has reached its 20th anniversary in syndication this week. The show launched in syndication the day before the 9/11 attacks.

“But for this audience, I would not be where I am today,” said HANNITY. “I am humbled and grateful for the men and women who give me this microphone every day, and to the greatest country in the world, that allowed me the opportunity to pursue this dream. Thank you.”

“SEAN is one of the most talented personalities in all of talk radio, and we couldn’t be happier to mark this special milestone with him,” said PREMIERE Pres. JULIE TALBOTT. “His passion for talk radio and dedication to his audience continue to drive growth and success for our station and advertising partners.”

