New Management Incoming?

KENT STATE UNIVERSITY Classical-News-Talk WKSU/KENT-AKRON, OH and its four repeaters and two translators would come under the operation of CLEVELAND public broadcaster IDEASTREAM if the college's Board of Trustees approves a merger plan at its meeting next WEDNESDAY, according to a report in THE PORTAGER.

The plan, a “public service operating agreement,” would take effect OCTOBER 1st and would see IDEASTREAM, operator of Classical WCLV, News-Talk WCPN, and PBS affiliate WVIZ-TV/CLEVELAND, manage WKSU's stations while KENT STATE would retain the licenses.

A statement obtained from KENT STATE spokesperson ERIC MANSFIELD by THE PORTAGER did not confirm the arrangement but said that the school had “identified potential opportunities for IDEASTREAM and WKSU, and we are continuing to review those possibilities. Both entities recognize the need to refortify public service reporting in Northeast OHIO, and we continue to discuss ways to leverage these two strong public media organizations for the benefit of listeners in the region.”

The WKSU repeaters include WKRJ/NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH; WKRW/WOOSTER, OH; WKSV/THOMPSON, OH; and WNRK/NORWALK, OH. The translators are W239AZ/ASHLAND, OH and W234CX/MANSFIELD, OH.

