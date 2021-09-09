Adkins

Country star TRACE ADKINS will join SUSAN SARANDON and ANNA FRIEL in the cast of the upcoming FOX ENTERTAINMENT Country music drama, "Monarch." As reported YESTERDAY (NET NEWS 9/8), the series is set to premiere with a special two-night event on SUNDAY, JANUARY 30th, 2022, following the NFC Championship, and will continue on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1st.

ADKINS will play the role of ALBIE ROMAN, the reigning king of Country music, married to DOTTIE CANTRELL ROMAN, played by SARANDON, in the multigenerational drama about AMERICA's first family of Country music. FRIEL plays their daughter, NICOLETTE "NICKY" ROMAN.

