Top radio personalities ELVIS DURAN, BIG BOY and ELLEN K, among others, reminisced about their experiences broadcasting on SEPTEMBER 11th, 2001, for VARIETY.

DURAN STIll recalls the phone-in topic while he was hosting his show on Top 40 WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK, from the station's JERSEY CITY studios.

“We were talking about whether you’re cheating on your significant other if you’re flirting with someone else in an online chat room,” DURAN says. “And then playing a song.

“It started with rumors a helicopter hit it,. Around the time we found out it was a commercial airline plane that hit it, that’s when the second plane hit the other tower. And we immediately knew, this isn’t what we think it is, this is something that we don’t understand.”

BIG BOY, based at KPWR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES, remembers, “We’re having our pre-meeting off air before we jump on air live. One of my guys comes in and says, ‘Man, some f**king idiot just crashed his plane into the WORLD TRADE CENTER.’ So we go into our office. And as we’re sitting there watching it live, the second plane comes in, boom.”

ELLEN K, who was RICK DEES partner at Top 40 KIIS/LOS ANGELES, recalls, "I was over seven months pregnant, and my baby in my belly, my son — who’s now almost 20 — was kicking and punching wildly because of the stress reaction I was having. I remember I couldn’t breathe very well, so I had to sit down and calm myself while we’re answering these phone calls.”

KROQ/L.A.'s RALPH GARMAN and news anchor BOYD R. BRITTON (DOC ON THE ROQ) were replaying best-of clips because KEVIN & BEAN were on vacation.

Said GARMAN, “By the time I had gotten to the studio, the news had just broken that the second plane had hit the second tower. And it was only then that it dawned on us that this was not an accident. And the station didn’t know what to do. I was in there, DOC was in there. We had a board op. But the decision eventually was made: We can’t ignore this; we have to go on the air with something. And here I am, this baby broadcaster. I had done voices and stuff for the show but I’d never really taken on a larger role than that. And they said we have to go live, so we just turned on the mics and started broadcasting.”

BRITTON and GARMAN ended up co-anchoring the coverage on the iconic Alternative station.

“We had everyone watching CNN and local news and DOC had the news wires as well. So we were trying to gather bits and pieces of information from any source that we could and then they would write it up and hand it to me live on the air while I was in front of the mic… The weight of having to give that information and the pressure of trying to get it right too was really tough. It was a disaster that just kept getting worse. We didn’t know what was going to happen, we didn’t know how far this disaster was going to keep rolling along. Were we at risk in the west coast as well? Were there additional attacks planned? It was the unknown that was almost as scary as what was actually happening.

“When I handed it off, I just remember collapsing in a heap in a chair and just bawling,” Garman says of the moment he finally went off the air. “I wasn’t allowed to feel anything up until that point because I was so laser focused in trying to get the information out and trying to do the job, that I hadn’t really had a chance to process it myself.”

At AC KOST/L.A., host MARK WALLENGREN Mark Wallengren was solo that day, as his co-host KIM AMIDON was on vacation.

It wasn't until WALLENGREN arrived at the station that CHARLIE TUNA who told him "a small plane has just hit one of the towers at the WORLD TRADE CENTER. And I just flipped on the TV and there’s smoke coming out of the tower. So just as I hit air, I didn’t even play a jingle, I said, ‘There has been a plane that has hit the WORLD TRADE CENTER.’ And as I’m talking about this, all of a sudden, there comes plane number two, right into the other tower. When that second plane hit and I watched it, I said on air, ‘This is a terrorist attack.’”

Said DURAN, “It was truly the pure essence of public service, of what radio was originally meant to be. The days following was non-stop programming, tears and moments of anger. Or we’d play a dedication for someone. We were all still in shock, not knowing how to process it.

“There was no playbook to read that tells you what to do. You just go by your gut instinct. I think we all gave it our all, because we were actually learning a lot about ourselves. We were scared too, and we weren’t hiding it. We weren’t being script or teleprompter readers. We were reading from the heart, and letting people come on and talk about what was in their hearts as well. And it really was pretty fantastic at the same time as being awfully tragic.”

Added BIG BOY, "We became news and talk radio, and we let people have the airwaves. I’ve got three shows that come back to me for my whole career of 27 years. It’s when I announced that TUPAC died, when I announced that my mother died and 9/11. I get so many people that say to me, ‘I was listening to you that morning. I turned you guys on in and heard how serious you sounded.’”

At KOST, WALLENGREN remembers songs like PAT BENATAR's “Love Is A Battlefield” being pulled from the air for FIVE FOR FIGHTING's “Superman (It’s Not Easy).”

“We knew the time would come that we would be back to normal, these songs that we pulled would be put back in, What was the right time? We spent a lot of time talking about that. When I could be planning our bits we would make sure that we weren’t going to have anything that might be insensitive. For probably the first two weeks, it was the everyday aspect of, ‘hey, we’re checking in with you. How are you doing?’”

ELVIS DURAN continues to program a moment of silence every year on his show to recognize when the first plane hit the WORLD TRADE CENTER. And even though this year’s 20th anniversary falls on a SATURDAY, he is preparing a special to air that morning.

“We still have conversations about that day,” he says. “We go through it, talk about the emotions, and where we are today compared to then. As long as I’m on Z100, we will stop [for that silence] every single year. This is how it has to be.”

