Chris Young Joins KSCS For Dallas Cowboys Segment

CUMULUS MEDIA’s Country KSCS (NEW COUNTRY 96.3)/DALLAS welcomes CHRIS YOUNG this NFL season. “HAWKEYE In The Morning,” has launched a new weekly segment, “The CHRIS YOUNG COWBOYS Post Game Show,” featuring SONY NASHVILLE recording artist, CHRIS YOUNG.

YOUNG will join MARK “HAWKEYE” LOUIS and MICHELLE RODRIGUEZ at 8:50a (CT) the weekday morning following each COWBOYS game during the 2021-2022 season.

