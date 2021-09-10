-
KSCS (New Country 96.3)/Dallas' 'Hawkeye In The Morning' Adds Chris Young To New Weekly Cowboys Segment
by Shawn Reed
September 10, 2021 at 7:15 AM (PT)
CUMULUS MEDIA’s Country KSCS (NEW COUNTRY 96.3)/DALLAS welcomes CHRIS YOUNG this NFL season. “HAWKEYE In The Morning,” has launched a new weekly segment, “The CHRIS YOUNG COWBOYS Post Game Show,” featuring SONY NASHVILLE recording artist, CHRIS YOUNG.
YOUNG will join MARK “HAWKEYE” LOUIS and MICHELLE RODRIGUEZ at 8:50a (CT) the weekday morning following each COWBOYS game during the 2021-2022 season.