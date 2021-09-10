Bailey

AUDACY Alternative Brand Manager BAILEY has stepped down from her full-time role and will transition into a part-time on-air position.

BAILEY told ALL ACCESS, “With this change, I'm able to continue doing what I love (connecting with listeners/communities) while working on other projects, including voice-over and my GIFTS FOR GRAND charity work. I'll continue in my current role until my replacement begins. I'm grateful and excited about this next chapter! “

BAILEY joined Alternative KVIL (ALT 103.7)/DALLAS for MD/middays two years ago and became Alternative Brand Manager during AUDACY national ALT restructuring in SEPTEMBER 2019. Prior to AUDACY, BAILEY spent 16 years at iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KTCL (CHANNEL 93.3)/DENVER.

Reach out to BAILEY at bailey@alt1037dfw.com or stereobailey@gmail.com.

Meanwhile, SVP/Alternative Programming MIKE KAPLAN is looking for a new Regional Alternative Brand Manager. Find the job post here.

