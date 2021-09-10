August 21

If radio life is a highway, then the ratings are objects in the rearview mirror. Sometimes they are larger than they appear; sometimes they are smaller. Our job is to provide a dose of clarity. That is why the Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with the alchemists of the algorithm from XTRENDS – are here to simplify, elucidate, and illustrate what transpired in the AUGUST survey. This was a narrowly defined period from JULY 22nd through AUGUST 18th. It went something like this …

MIAMI-FT. LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD: Same As It Ever Was

For the third book in a row, the top five stations on the 6+ leaderboard remained exactly as they were. COX MEDIA AC WFEZ (EASY 93.1) notched its third straight win though it did end a two-book surge (9.6-8.6). COX MEDIA Urban AC WHQT (HOT 105) was in the place position once again (7.6-7.7), while AUDACY AC WLYF (101.5 LITE FM) was #3 for the seventh straight survey (7.3-6.8). SBS Spanish Contemporary WCMQ (Z 92.3) repeated at #4 but with its smallest share since NOVEMBER (5.4-5.2), while UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary WAMR (AMOR 107.5) held down the #5 position as it rebounded from a down book (4.7-5.1). WFEZ continued to lead the way in cume (871,000-858,000) – a 1.5% decrease. That almost perfectly matched the market’s decline of 1.4%.

Things were not as predictable 25-54, though WHQT did post its eighth straight victory with a small increase. WLYF was sitting at #2 for the third book in a row. The station had its best Frosty-free number in over a year and trailed the leader by a share. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WHYI (Y100) had its best book and ranking in over a year as it moved up to #3. This bumped SBS Tropical WXDJ (EL ZOL 106.7) – which was off slightly – down to #4. AUDACY Classic Hits WMXJ (102.7 THE BEACH) bounced back from a down book and moved up a couple of slots to #5. WFEZ fell to #6 with its lowest mark in over a year.

WHQT had a massive share increase as it moved up a slot to capture the 18-34 crown. How massive? Let’s put it this way: WMXJ went from a tie at #4 to #2 with a strong share gain yet still trailed the leader by more than two shares. WLYF saw its five-book winning streak grind to a halt as it slipped to #3 with its smallest share since FEBRUARY. WHYI advanced three squares to #4 with its best outing in over a year. Over the last four books, it has gone from a tie at #10 to a tie at #9 to #7 to its current position. WFEZ inched up to #5 despite a slight loss, while iHEARTMEDIA Urban WMIB (103.5 THE BEAT) dropped three places to #6, with its lowest total since DECEMBER. COX MEDIA Urban WEDR (99 JAMZ) fell from a tie at #4 to #7 where it was paired with AUDACY Top 40/M WPOW (POWER 96).

Last month, WHQT and WLYF were tied at #1 18-49. This month, WHQT posted its largest share since APRIL, while WLYF was flat. The net result was that the stations ended up at #1 and #2, respectively. A flat WXDJ stepped up to #3, while WFEZ dipped to #4 with its lowest score since JANUARY. WHYI and WMXJ moved up and into a tie at #5. iHEARTMEDIA Spanish Contemporary WZTU (TÚ 94.9) dropped to #7 as it returned most of last month’s rather large increase.

SEATTLE-TACOMA: Just Keep Talking

For the third time in the last four surveys, BONNEVILLE Talk KIRO was the leading 6+ station (7.8-7.3). AUDACY Active Rock KISW (THE ROCK OF SEATTLE) stepped up to #2 despite a slight loss (6.5-6.4), while two stations arrived simultaneously at #3. SINCLAIR News KOMO-A stepped up from #4 (6.3-5.8), while iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZOK dipped from #2 as it returned most of last month’s large increase (6.8-5.8). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KJR (95.7 THE JET) continued its holding pattern at #5 (5.3-5.2). The station also maintained its cume leadership (642,200-609,100) despite a 5.2% decline. The market was off by 2.4%.

Any drama to be found 25-54 occurred below the top spot as KISW was a dominant #1 for the seventh straight survey. UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON N/T KUOW got back all of last month’s dramatic share loss – plus a little extra – to move from #8 back up to #2. Yet, it still trailed the leader by two and a half shares. HUBBARD Top 40/M KQMV (MOViN’ 92.5) repeated at #3 and was just ahead of its archnemesis iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KBKS (HITS 106.1). Both stations had slight losses. KIRO had its best book in over a year. Here’s the station’s track over the last three books: a tie at #12, #9, and – now – #5. KJR descended from #5 to #8 as it ended a strong four-book surge. KZOK returned almost all of last month’s massive increase and fell from #2 to a tie at #9 with iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KJAQ (96.5 JACK FM).

Last month KISW saw its eight-book 18-34 winning streak come to an end. The station also had experienced its fifth consecutive down book. That all changed this month as the station was back at #1 thanks to a solid share increase. KQMV repeated at #2 but returned almost all of last month’s huge increase. KBKS tumbled from first to third as its six-book surge was halted. KZOK remained at #4 with a slight decrease, while KIRO moved up three spaces to #5 with its best outing in over a year. Just two books ago, it was sitting in a tie at #16. AUDACY Alternative KNDD (107.7 THE END) moved from a tie at #10 to #6 with its highest score since OCTOBER. AUDACY Country KKWF (100.7 THE WOLF) had its smallest share since JANUARY as it dropped from #5 into a tie at #10 with AUDACY Rhythmic AC KHTP (HOT 103.7).

18-49 is all about KISW. The station was #1 for the fourth book in a row – the last three of which were in double digits. KUOW rebounded very well from last month’s ratings decrease to move from #6 to #2 but was still more than three shares off the lead. KQMV dipped to #3 with a small loss, while KBKS slipped to #4 as it returned all of last month’s modest increase. KIRO leapt from #7 to #5 with – again – its largest share in over a year. KZOK fell from #4 to #7, while FRIENDS OF KEXP Alternative KEXP dropped from #5 to #8.

PHOENIX: A 10 Spot

Ten is a nice round number. It also happens to be the number of consecutive surveys that iHEARTMEDIA AC KESZ (99.9 KEZ) has been #1 6+. The station was up slightly this month (6.6-6.7) and maintained a healthy lead over the two stations occupying the #2 position. Both of them made impressive leaps up the chart to forge the tie with their best outings since FEBRUARY. iHEARTMEDIA Talk KFYI-A jumped from #8 (3.8-5.0), while iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KYOT (95.5 THE MOUNTAIN) advanced from #6 (4.4-5.0).

AUDACY Classic Hits KOOL (94.5 KOOL FM) remained at #4 (5.4-4.9), while three stations were tangled up in blue at #5. HUBBARD Active Rock KUPD remained in place (4.7-4.5), while iHEARTMEDIA Country KNIX slid from #3 with its lowest mark in over a year (5.7-4.5). HUBBARD Classic Rock KSLX moved up from #7 (4.1-4.5). KESZ remained the cume leader (954,700-1,036,200) with an 8.1% increase. The market grew by 0.6%.

KESZ and KOOL continued to duke it out 25-54. KESZ was #1 for the third book in a row but had a small decrease. KOOL repeated at #2 with a slight decrease. KUPD moved up to #3 with a slight loss, while a flat KYOT advanced two squares to #4. KNIX slid to #5 and was tied with ENTRAVISION Spanish Adult Hits KVVA (LA SUAVECITA 107.1), which leapt from #10 with its best book in exactly a year. It’s worth noting that iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KMXP (MIX 96.9) had its best book in a year to move from a tie at #11 to #7.

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KZZP (104.7 KISS FM) was #1 for 18-34 for the second straight survey. However, it was forced to share as KESZ rocketed from #9 to its share of the lead with its best Frosty-free share in over a year. KUPD repeated at #3 with its best outing since FEBRUARY. However, it had company as KOOL stepped up from #5 with another big gain. The station has more than doubled its share over the last two surveys. KYOT moved up to #5 with its highest share in over a year. Meanwhile, two stations dropped out of the top five. KNIX fell from #2 to #9 with its lowest total in exactly a year. BONNEVILLE Sports KMVP dropped from #4 to #14 – basically where it was prior to the SUNS playoff push.

KESZ was #1 18-49 for the third book in a row and led KOOL – which stepped up to #2 – by nearly a share. A flat KUPD inched up to #3, while KYOT was up two places to #4 with its best outing since SEPTEMBER. KNIX repeated at #5 but with its smallest share since JANUARY. It was paired with KZZP, which was up from #7 despite a slight loss. KMXP was very close behind that duo as it jumped from #13 to #7.

DETROIT: Destined To Be A Classic

A couple of stations specializing in playing different flavors of music from a bygone era (or two) were tied atop the 6+ leaderboard. BEASLEY Classic Rock WCSX was there for the third book in a row and posted its best share in over a year (7.1-7.2). AUDACY Classic Hits WOMC stepped up from #2 as it ended a two-book slide (6.2-7.2). iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WMXD (MIX 92.3) landed its largest share since MARCH (5.1-6.2) as it vaulted from #7 to #3. AUDACY News WWJ-A slipped to #4 (5.8-5.7), while AUDACY Sports WXYT (97.1 THE TICKET) repeated at #5 (5.5-5.4). CUMULUS Hot AC WDVD was up two slots to #6 with its best performance in over a year (4.6-5.0). BEASLEY Active Rock WRIF fell from a tie at #3 to #7 (5.8-4.9). This was the station’s lowest rank in over a year. The cume leader remained iHEARTMEDIA AC WNIC (901,800-896,100) – a decline of 0.6%. The market was off by 1.0%.

Even though WRIF posted its lowest 25-54 number since SEPTEMBER, the station easily won the demo for the eighth straight survey. WCSX remained a not too distant #2 with a slight loss. Previously, WOMC and WDVD were tied at #6. Both stations had very strong increases and moved up to #3 and #4, respectively. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKQI (CHANNEL 95.5) was up for the third book in a row as it jumped from #9 to #5. WXYT slipped to #6 where it was tied with AUDACY Country WYCD. In the last book, iHEARTMEDIA Urban WJLB and BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE) were an item at #3. Both stations had down books this time and landed at #8 and #10, respectively.

Back in JUNE, WYCD and WJLB were tied at #1 for 18-34. Last month they were seen together at #2. This time, the partnership dissolved as WYCD returned to #1 and WJLB remained in place at #2. Last month’s winner – WCSX – slipped to #3 where it was joined by WRIF, which stepped up from #4 as it ended a three-book slide. WOMC went from a tie at #8 to #5 with its highest mark in over a year. WKQI and WMGC had been tied at #5. WKQI was up slightly as it dipped to #6, while WMGC had its lowest share since JANUARY and fell to #9.

The top four stations 18-49 were unchanged from our last look-in. WRIF was #1 for the eighth book in a row, while a flat WJLB repeated at #2. The gap between the two stations was basically cut in half. WOMC was at #3 again with its highest share in over a year, while a flat WDVD remained at #4. WCSX ended a two-book slide and went from #9 to #5. WMGC dropped from #5 into a tie at #9 with WKQI.

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL: All Ties, All The Time

The 6+ chart was just lousy with ties. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KQQL (KOOL 108) was #1 for the second book in a row (8.1-7.9). However, it had to share the mantle with HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP (KS95), which moved up from a tie at #2 (7.9-7.9). MPR N/T KNOW had its best book since APRIL (6.2-7.2) to step up to #3. It was partnered with UNIVERSITY OF NORTHWESTERN-ST. PAUL Christian Contemporary KTIS, which dipped from a tie at #2 (7.9-7.2). Then, there were a pair of stations at #5. iHEARTMEDIA Country KEEY (K102) remained in place (6.0-6.0), while AUDACY Adult Hits KZJK (104.1 JACK FM) moved up from #6 with its highest mark in over a year (5.5-6.0). KQQL was in the cume lead again despite a 10.0% decrease (879,100-790,800). The market was off by 0.1%.

For the sixth book in a row, KSTP ran away with the 25-54 demo. The station had better than a share and a half lead over KZJK, which moved up to #2 with a strong increase. KTIS slipped to #3 with a modest loss, while CUMULUS Active Rock KXXR (93X) went from #8 to #4 as it ended a three-book slide. KQQL slid to #5 with a somewhat large share loss. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KDWB and iHEARTMEDIA Sports KFXN (KFAN FM 100.3) had been tied at #5. KDWB had a small increase, while KFXN had its lowest offensive output in over a year. The stations ended up at #6 and #10, respectively.

KSTP repeated as the 18-34 champion and remained in double-digit territory. KQQL stood alone at #2 with its best Frosty-free share in over a year and was about a half share off the lead. KDWB stepped down to #3 despite a solid increase. KEEY moved up two slots to #4, also with a solid share gain. iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KTCZ (CITIES 97.1) fell from a tie at #2 to #5 with only a slight share loss. KZJK dipped to #6 with its third straight down book. Close behind was KXXR, which moved up to #7 as it ended a steep three-book slide.

This was the seventh 18-49 win in a row for KSTP. And, for the fifth time in that span, the station was in double digits. KDWB rebounded from a down book to move up three places to #2 yet was still about three shares out of the lead. KQQL had a small increase to remain in a tie at #3. However, it had a new dance partner as KXXR advanced from #6 as it regained all of last month’s share loss. KZJK left that tie at #3 and settled in at #5 with only a slight decrease. KTIS dropped from #2 to #7.

And so concludes this edition of how the ratings turn. Thank you for perusing. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. will be back in about 28 days to fully explore the SEPTEMBER survey. Until then, stay safe.

