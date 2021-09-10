Scott Holt Is Battling Health Issues

Veteran radio programmer SCOTT HOLT continues to battle health issues. HOLT, most recently OM/PD at WITHERS FAMILY TEXAS HOLDINGS, LLC. Alternative KYRK (106-5 THE SHARK)/CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, had melanoma cancer treatment last year and now has been diagnosed with a rare congenital condition called peripheral arteriovenous malformation that will require two surgeries.

In a SEPTEMBER 7th update, HOLT said, “Thankfully, my MRI revealed no tumor or mass in left bicep. The area of most concerned. Another ultrasound confirmed the presence of a fistula-- where arteries and veins in the affected area have fused together. This creates more demand on blood flow than normal. Which can impact your heart. I have a major artery in my left bicep that's on the opposite side of my arm where it should be. Other arteries and veins need to be repaired and rerouted to restore properly blood flow.”

HOLT needs help with his medical expenses and has a GOFUNDME page set-up here.

He wants to get back to work full-time as soon as he can. Reach out to him at scottholt6705@gmail.com.

