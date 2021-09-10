KZPK (Wild Country 99)/St. Cloud, MN seeking OM/PD

LEIGHTON BROADCASTING ST. CLOUD, MN is searching for an experienced leader to fill the OM/PD position for Country KZPK (WILD COUNTRY 99).

Responsibilities include talent development, direct talent coaching, working with consultants MARK ST. JOHN, JEFF McHUGH and JOEL RAAB, working through the PDs to ensure the success of heritage Top 40 leader KCLD, News-Talk KNSI-A, AC KCML (LITE 99.9) and Classic Rock Z103 HD3 103, overall operations budgeting, and working with the PD from each station in the ST. CLOUD cluster to manage their budgets.

Those interested in joining the team can submit a resume, air check and programming materials to jobs@leightonbroadcasting.com.

