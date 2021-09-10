NEXT Awards 2021

The NASHVILLE ENTREPRENEUR CENTER's NEXT AWARDS has announced finalists forth 2021 edition in the Music, Sports and Entertainment category. The annual ceremony recognizes entrepreneurs who are transforming industries and strengthening the MIDDLE TENNESSEE community.

Five of the six Music, Sports and Entertainment category finalists fall into the music business sector: GRAYSCALE MARKETING, SONFLUENCER, MTHEORY NASHVILLE, SINGLE MUSIC and BAUER ENTERTAINMENT MARKETING.

2021 NEXT AWARDS winners will be announced the night of the event. The event will be hosted at NASHVILLE’s SCHERMERHORN SYMPHON CENTER on OCTOBER 25th. The top two winners in each category, EMERGING and MARKET MOVER, will be recognized.

Learn more about the award show, purchase tickets, and learn more about the other recognized categories here.





« see more Net News