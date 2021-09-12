'Banana Joe' Montione -- Rest Peacefully

ALL ACCESS is deeply saddened to pass along the news that veteran radio personality, former radio station owner and syndicated entrepreneur “BANANA JOE” MONTIONE passed away last week of natural causes at age 67.

JOE’s first radio gig was at KING’s COLLEGE-owned and student run WRKC/WILKES-BARRE, PA moving to his first paid post at then-Top 40 WILK-A/WILKES-BARRE, eventually breaking into major market radio doing nights at WFIL-A/PHILADELPIA. He later moved on to do airshifts at WHYI (Y100)/MIAMI, CHUM-A/TORONOT, WLOF/ORLANDO and the night slot at Top 40 legendary station KHJ-A/LOS ANGELES.

MONTIONE later went into station ownership with the formation of an investment group and the purchase of WHTF/YORK, PA in 1983, and the following year his group purchased WTLQ/PITTSTON, PA, which was JOE’s hometown.

Following the sale of those two stations, JOE got into syndication and debuted the BANANA JOE FLASHBACK SHOW, landing KIIS-FM/LOS ANGELES as his flagship station. MONTIONE later joined PREMIERE RADIO NETWORKS as National Programming/Marketing Director and helped launch WUSA/TAMPA and KTXQ/DALLAS.

In 2003, MONTIONE launched the BANANA JOE RADIO GROUP, launching an Internet station FLASHBACKTOP40.COM in 2005. In addition to FT40, MONTIONE was SVP for syndication delivery system Synchronicity.co, featuring new platforms and automation systems for radio.

"BANANA JOE" and JOHN LENNON, 1975 at WFIL/PHILADELPHIA:

ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER recalled, “When GEORGE MICHAEL left MD/nights at WFIL/PHILADELPHIA, I became MD and PD JAY COOK brought in BANANA JOE for nights … we had a blast working together, as the two young punks on the staff – we were in our early 20s and all of the other staffers were 40+ which was a big gap in years, in terms of radio thinking. We bonded over that.

“JOE had lots of friends. Like all of us, he went through good times and not so good times with his life and career, but he was always up and positive and a force of nature in terms of energy and creativity. JOE, you were one of a kind! You will be remembered with love and grace by so many, including me.”

SYNCHRONICITY President/Radio Division ROGER SCHNUR added, “JOE and I worked together first at PREMIERE and then more recently at SYNCHRONICITY. He was one of the ‘good guys.’ Always helpful and personally committed to making radio great. He knew everybody and loved telling his stories. He will be missed.”

SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA COO JIM LOFTUS expressed his thoughts on JOE’s passing: “Our hearts are broken over the untimely loss of our friend BANANA JOE.

“I never dreamed that the young DJ that made WILK sound like HOLLYWOOD back in his early days would become my 40-year friend. He gave me my first GM gig in 1985 when he got into ownership at WTLQ (Q102)/WILKES-BARRE I was just 26, but he believed in me.

“Our time at Q102 grew some of our closest relationships, including my wife of 32 years, RENEE, who BANANA JOE hired as her first morning gig. He had a unique gut instinct for talent on- air, sales, promotions, engineering- just great radio people. I look back at the teams he assembled and see some of the most talented people that I have worked with in my 44 years in radio.

We all will miss JOE, but those of us that worked with him will remember that he showed us that radio is show business, is supposed to be fun, and with hard work and a good plan, you can deliver a win! May he rest In peace.”

LOVELANE MUSIC Publishing President SAMMY KAPLAN, another longtime friend of JOE’s, told ALL ACCESS, “In all the years that I knew JOE, I always loved this guy for who he is and what he was all about. A wonderful friendship with this man … may he rest in peace.”

PAUL MAHLER, SPOTIFY Quality Control remarked, “I met JOE MONTIONE 31 years ago when I became the producer for THE "BANANA JOE" FLASHBACK SHOW on KIIS FM in LOS ANGELES and have remained friends with him ever since. There will never been another BANANA JOE ...he was one of a kind and I will miss him dearly.”

Services in PITTSTON, PA are pending.

