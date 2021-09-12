-
Services For Jerry Blair Are Now Set
by Joel Denver
September 13, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
The family of JERROLD (JERRY) H. BLAIR, who passed away last week (NET NEWS 9/8) has announced that a private service will be held from 11a – noon (ET) on SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19th at BOSAK FUNERAL HOME, 453 Shippan Ave., STAMFORD, CT 06902.
You can join a ZOOM of this service by logging on at BOSAKFUNERALHOME.COM.
Open visitation from noon to 2p and strict COVID-19 protocols will be adhered to with masks and social distancing both required.