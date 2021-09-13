Cable

TIM CABLE, morning "THINKING OUT LOUD" co-host at CUMULUS News-Talk WJCW-A (TRI-CITIES TALK RADIO)/JOHNSON CITY-KINGSPORT-BRISTOL, died this weekend of COVID-19 at 60

CABLE started in radio as a host and PD at WBEJ-A/ELIZABETHTON, TN, anchored and reported news for 25 years on CBS affiliate WJHL-TV and, briefly, on NBC affiliate WCYB-TV, wrote a column for the BRISTOL HERALD COURIER, and called high school sports at WKPT-A before his stint at WJCW, where he also called local high school sports events.

