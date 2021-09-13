McCown

Longtime Canadian sports radio host BOB MCCOWN's podcast has been added to SIRIUSXM CANADA's roster of podcasts. "THE BOB MCCOWN PODCAST," co-hosted by JOHN SHANNON, will also air first on SIRIUSXM CANADA TALKS at 6p (ET) weekdays before posting as a podcast, and MCCOWN will create additional content for the platform, including 10 additional sports podcasts. MCCOWN's podcast briefly aired on ELLIOTT KERR (8159203 CANADA LTD.) News-Talk CKNT-A (SAUGA 960 AM)/MISSISSAUGA, ON this year.

"For over thirty years, BOB 'BOBCAT' MCCOWN has been an iconic figure in sports radio, making outstanding contributions to the industry and building the category in CANADA," said SIRIUSXM CANADA SVP/Programming and Operations JOHN LEWIS.. "We are thrilled to have him share his sports commentary and opinions with SIRIUSXM CANADA listeners as we work together to take our sports programming to the next level."

"I'm very pleased to be working with the team at SIRIUSXM CANADA to bring my podcast to their engaged subscribers," said MCCOWN, who hosted "PRIME TIME SPORTS" at ROGERS Sports CJCL-A (SPORTSNET 590 THE FAN)/TORONTO from 1989 through 2019. "I look forward to sharing new podcast content later this year and continuing to bring stories and conversations to SIRIUSXM's Canadian sports fans."

