BONNIE AMISTADI, who recently announced her move from MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk KFGO-A/FARGO to crosstown FLAG FAMILY MEDIA News-Talk WDAY-A (NET NEWS 9/3), will be hosting WDAY's morning show.

"BONNIE & FRIENDS" will be co-hosted by STEVE HALLSTROM, Pres./Managing Partner of FLAG FAMILY MEDIA, and will air 5-8:30a (CT), replacing "THE NEED TO KNOW MORNING SHOW" on THURSDAY (9/16).

“I love that feeling of being there early in the morning for my radio listeners,” said AMISTADI. “Many of them have become friends and whether they are starting their day, heading to bed, or somewhere in between, I enjoy being the one who delivers their news, weather, and sports. And plenty of laughs too!”

"I am happy to work for WDAY, a local company that is investing in top-notch talent and filling the airwaves with great local programming and content that our listeners care about,” AMISTADI added. “Local news, weather, and conversation, done right, will always have an audience and I can’t wait to be a part of this great lineup that delivers it each day.”

“We are thrilled to announce this new program,” said HALLSTROM. “'BONNIE & FRIENDS' completes a re-engineering of the broadcast day on WDAY Radio, and we’re proud to now have a full lineup of live, local shows between 5 a.m. and 6:30 p.m each weekday. We’re thankful to the MARCIL family and (licensee) FORUM COMMUNICATIONS for their partnership in helping us shape a robust lineup that pours massive resources into local news and weather content.”

