Mendlinger (Photo: Meredith Truax)

REPUBLIC RECORDS has formally launched IMPERIAL MUSIC, a new independent music company led by veteran label executive GLENN MENDLINGER that has already generated more than four billion cumulative streams for its artists’ releases since its soft launch less than a year ago. The company signs, develops and markets emerging independent artists and creators, and partners with INGROOVES MUSIC GROUP for distribution services.

IMPERIAL is based in NEW YORK and Mendlinger will report to REPUBLIC's MONTE and AVERY LIPMAN, label co-founders and executive leadership team. The structure will provide IMPERIAL flexibility to uniquely upstream artists to REPUBLIC who require more resources. Before joining REPUBLIC RECORDS to launch IMPERIAL, MENDLINGER spent 21 years at ASTRALWERKS, serving as the GM of the influential label since 2006.

MENDLINGER said, “Imperial Music was created to support the incredible emerging talent that continues to grow in the independent music sector. Artists and creators are seeking more independence, speed to market and services that scale with their needs. I’m thrilled with the quick and successful impact Imperial Music has made in the marketplace to support the next generation of musicians and creators.”

