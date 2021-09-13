Pesh

COX MEDIA GROUP (CMG) Country KCYY (Y100)/SAN ANTONIO has a morning show host opening. Current host “BIG” JOE PESH, who has served in the role since MAY 2020 (NET NEWS 4/24/20) has decided to go back home to care for his mother and grandmother, who are ill. PESH’s last day will be FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24th.

In reference to filling the position, Y100 Dir. of Programming/Branding CHRISTI BROOKS said, “We are looking for someone that wants to be a part of our great community in SAN ANTONIO, is great on social and a team player.” Those interested in the position that includes working alongside morning show co-host BETH CHANDLER can read more about the job and apply via company site here.

Prior to joining Y100, PESH had been morning co-host at URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE Top 40 WNOW (NOW 100.9)/INDIANAPOLIS and Top 40 KROI (NOW 92.1)/HOUSTON.

