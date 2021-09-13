Jefferson Ward

TIMES-SHAMROCK COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock WZBA (100.7 THE BAY)/BALTIMORE GM JEFFERSON WARD has announced his retirement after 45 years in radio. Before joining WZBA as GM in NOVEMBER 2011, WARD’s background includes GSM roles for WPLY, WPHI and WRDW in PHILADELPHIA and PD positions at WIOQ/PHILADELPHIA, WKSS/HARTFORD and WAEB-F/ALLENTOWN, PA.

WARD said, “Working for 100.7 THE BAY and TIMES-SHAMROCK COMMUNICATIONS for the last ten years has been an incredible way to wrap up my career. The company has given me the opportunity to be a part of a station that represents all of what I fell in love with radio for: a team that is very much like a family, music that people celebrate, creativity in imaging and promotions and the chance to make a difference in the community.”

TIMES-SHAMROCK CEO JIM LEWANDOWSKI said, “JEFFERSON’s leadership over the past 10 years has resulted in outstanding performance all while maintaining our core values and family culture. I am very happy for JEFFERSON but he will be missed." The search for WARD's replacement has begun and LEWANDOWSKI commented, "We have a strong team in place in BALTIMORE and are looking for someone who will continue WZBA’s track record of exceptional success. To ensure a smooth transition, JEFFERSON will continue as WZBA’s GM until we find the right person for this outstanding radio station.”

Interested applicants can get more info on the job opening here.

