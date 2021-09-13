Sutton (Photo: Cameron Powell)

Veteran NASHVILLE Country music personality KELLY SUTTON is joining the RYMAN HOSPITATLITY WSM-A/NASHVILLE team as co-host and entertainment reporter for radio and television show, "Coffee, Country & CODY," effective TOMORROW (9/14). SUTTON joins co-hosts BILL CODY and CHARLIE MATTOS on-air from 7-10a (CT) on the radio show, which also airs on CIRCLE NETWORK and succeeds MEGAN ALEXANDER, who has departed after a year.

The EMMY Award-winning television anchor has interviewed stars for various Country music media outlets including ABC.com, TUNEIN RADIO, ONECOUNTRY.com, WSMV's "Today in NASHVILLE," and WZTV's "TENNESSEE Mornings." SUTTON also recently launched a YOUTUBE series called "Connected With KELLY" (NET NEWS 1/12), along with being the voice on AMAZON MUSIC's "Country Heat" and host of the three-hour, syndicated weekend radio show, "Y'all Access With KELLY SUTTON" (NET NEWS 2/16).

“Not only am I excited about the talent that KELLY brings to ‘Coffee, Country & CODY,’ I am thrilled that we are adding someone so ingrained in the Country music community and recognizable to Country music fans,” said WSM RADIO Dir./Content and Programming J. PATRICK TINNELL. “I know KELLY to be warm, fun and entertaining, and I’m certain the WSM RADIO and CIRCLE TV audience will love her as much as the WSM family already does.”

“I am over the moon to be joining my friends BILL, CHARLIE and ERIC [MARCUM] on ‘Coffee, Country & CODY,’” said SUTTON. “BILL and I have known each other for years, and this feels like such a natural fit. I get to wake up and drink coffee and talk about Country music with my friends!”

