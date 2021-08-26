McKay

This FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17th is the deadline to apply for the COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS (CRB) "LISA McKAY Women in Radio Scholarship" program.

In honor of the late LISA McKAY, who programmed WQDR/RALEIGH for 16 years and was inducted into the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME in 2018, the "LISA McKAY Women in Radio Scholarship" program (NET NEWS 8/26) will award three aspiring female radio programmers the opportunity to attend their first-ever COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS). Each scholarship package will include complimentary registration, hotel, and airfare for CRS 2022, to be held FEBRUARY 23rd-25th. Scholars will be recognized at CRS 2022 during "CRS Honors," which is the kickoff to the three-day event.

Each applicant must fill out an online application (find it here) and submit, in 500 words or less, why she should be considered. Eligible applicants must be either a female college senior broadcast communications student involved in radio programming, or a woman with one to three years maximum experience in the radio business as a PD, APD or MD. This individual must be a first-time CRS attendee. Applicants may apply here.

