Robby & Rochelle--Heading To Jersey

ROBBY BRIDGES and ROCHELLE GAGNON have announced their new plans and destination, as they head east for mornings on PRESS COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock WWZY/WBHX (107.1 THE BOSS)/MONMOUTH-OCEAN, NJ. At the beginning of the month they announced their departures from MACDONALD GARBER Top 40 WKHQ/TRAVERSE CITY (NET NEWS 9/3 ). They replace BILL FOX (NET NEWS 6/7 ), and will be joined by existing news personality DIANNE DeOLIVERIA. BRIDGES has also been named PD, replacing VP/PROGRAMMING JEFF RAFTER, who announced his retirement in MAY (NET NEWS 5/21). RAFTER will stay on through a transition period, after which BRIDGES will report directly to PRESS CEO BOB McALLAN. The duo will arrive in the GARDEN STATE early next month.

ROBBY & ROCHELLE will host weekday mornings, with a best-of show set to run on SATURDAY mornings as well, plus they'll be producing a podcast. ROCHELLE will take an active role in social media strategy and marketing the show, including the podcast.

RAFTER said “Morning radio in MONMOUTH-OCEAN is highly competitive with great shows both in and outside the market. To have talent like ROBBY and ROCHELLE, along with market vet and 107.1 THE BOSS news anchor DIANNE DeOLIVERA, THE BOSS is positioned to move ahead of the pack. WWZY is a strong station and I have every confidence that as ROBBY BRIDGES becomes ‘the Boss of The Boss,’ it will grow even stronger. This may be one of the last things I do in radio. It will be one of the best things I’ve done.”

BRIDGES commented, "We are thrilled to join a terrific media group in PRESS COMMUNICATIONS and grow the unique brand of 107.1 THE BOSS with its killer signal reaching from ATLANTIC CITY to THE LINCOLN TUNNEL. It’s going to be fun entertaining classic rock fans in the land of BRUCE, BON JOVI and BRIDGEGATE! Or should I say SINATRA, SNOOKI and THE SOPRANOS!? Thank you very much BOB McALLAN and JEFF RAFTER for this special opportunity!”

The move marks a return to the EAST COAST for BRIDGES, who has previously also plied his trade at WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK, the late, WPLJ /NEW YORK and WIOQ (Q102)/PHILADELPHIA. Additionally, Robby will continue to serve as exclusive guest host for SCOTT SHANNON on the TRUE OLDIES CHANNEL.

