Foxx Roxx

Congratulations to TYLER FOXX who joins MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Top 40 WSTO (HOT 96)/EVANSVILLE, IN for APD/on air duties. FOXX was most recently with AUDACY Top 40 KLUC/LAS VEGAS.

OM AARON SANTINI said, "We are very excited to have TYLER as part of our team here in EVANSVILLE. His energy is infectious, and he has the skillset we are looking for to continue HOT 96's legacy of success."

The first day for FOXX is 9/23.

