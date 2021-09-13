Sold

DAVID W. BLAIR is selling AC WZQY (Y-100)/GLADE SPRING-MARION, VA to LADYBUG RADIO, LLC for $60,000.

In other filings with the FCC, EDUCATIONAL RADIO FOUNDATION OF EAST TEXAS, INC. is selling K240EO/LUFKIN, TX and K247BG/NACOGDOCHES, TX to HOUSTON CHRISTIAN BROADCASTERS, INC. for $35,000. The primary station will be the buyer's Contemporary Christian KHCB/HOUSTON.

Requesting Silent STAs were LISBON COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (W299AM/LEBANON, NH, transmitter problems); N CONTENT MARKETING, LLC (WOUF/BEAR LAKE, MI, lost transmitter site); and PITTMAN BROADCASTING SERVICES, LLC (WUUU and WOMN-A-K274CW/FRANKLINTON, LA, damage from Hurricane Rita).

INTELLI LLC requested extensions of its Silent STAs for KKOV-A/VANCOUVER, WA-PORTLAND; WAZX-A/SMYRNA-ATLANTA, GA; K226BM/CLEBURNE, TX; KCLE-A and K239CC/BURLESON, TX due to "COVID related matters."

And EVOLUTION BROADCASTING, LLC has closed on the sale of WPCF-A/PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL and W226CJ/PANAMA CITY, FL to FAITH RADIO NETWORK, INC. for $100,000 plus a donation letter valued at $35,000.

