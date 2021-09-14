McMorrow (photo credit Emma McMorrow)

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING UK has extended its worldwide publishing agreement with platinum selling IRISH singer-songwriter JAMES VINCENT MCMORROW. His recent hits include “If I Had a Boat,” “We Don’t Eat,” “Get Low,” “Rising Water,” and his cover of “Wicked Games.” McMorrow's new album GRAPEFRUIT SEASON releases on September 17th. The album has singles, “Headlights," “Gone,” and “I Should Go” with KENNY BEATS.

JAMES VINCENT MCMORROW said, “SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING has been my home since I was literally a kid on MYSPACE uploading songs, the first people to believe in my songwriting. They've helped me find collaborators over the years for my records when I needed them, basically any mad idea I've had they've been down to help make happen. This last year and a half has obviously been fairly rubbish, songwriting was one of the few things in my life I could control. So, having someone like DAVID VENTURA ready to take some of the songs I'd written and find homes for them, has been fairly amazing. Coming out of all this I realise how much I do want to write and work with others, I'm excited I'm able to do that with a group of people I genuinely like and trust.”

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING UK Pres./Co-Managing Dir. DAVID VENTURA said, “We are all delighted to continue working with the one and only JAMES VINCENT MCMORROW. After years of collaboration, we have seen James become a complete artist and unstoppable songwriter. We are excited for the world to discover his new album GRAPEFRUIT SEASON, which is a masterpiece.”

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING UK Senior A&R Mgr. SAUL FITTON, said, "JAMES is a brilliantly intelligent and versatile talent – he is a very forward-thinking songwriter and true artist. We're incredibly excited that JAMES is continuing this next phase of his journey with us."





