Townsend

Singer/songwriter TOMMY TOWNSEND has signed with BFD/AUDIUM NASHVILLE. TOWNSEND’s first album release from the label will be “Southern Man,” which includes 10 tracks that were produced by WAYLON JENNINGS and JERRY “JIGGER” BRIDGES more than 20 years ago, but never released. The full album will be available early 2022, and several tracks will be released in the coming months.

As a teenage aspiring artist, TOWNSEND was mentored by his idol, JENNINGS, who invited him on stage during a show to play guitar and sing. JENNINGS eventually invited him to sing lead for WAYMORE’S OUTLAWS, where he has spent the past 15 years. He will continue to perform with the band in addition to his own dates.

“TOMMY TOWNSEND is Country Soul personified,” said BFD/AUDIUM GM CHUCK RHODES. “From standing next to WAYLON JENNINGS on stage, to carrying on the WAYLON tradition with WAYMORE'S OUTLAWS, he does his mentor proud with the previously unreleased gem called 'Southern Man.'"

“Watching what CHUCK and BOB FRANK were doing with AUDIUM, I knew that could be the perfect home for me and especially the 'Southern Man' album,” said TOWNSEND. “Their excitement for the album and for my music is exactly what an artist thrives on, and I look forward to this being a long and prosperous relationship.”

