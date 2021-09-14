New digital wallet

REVELATOR, a blockchain-based digital asset management and distribution platform, has created a new blockchain-based ORIGINAL WORKS ARTIST WALLET. This decentralized music rights platform pays artists royalties daily. Using the WALLET as a virtual home base, artists and labels can monitor their usage data, set up automated song splits, arrange daily royalty settlements, and soon receive micro-advances, as easily as they’d post to social media. FAMILY IN MUSIC, with 20 of its creators, tested the new platform.

“FAMILY IN MUSIC is committed to improving and elevating the experience for independent music creators and industry professionals, including being able to receive royalties on a daily basis, taking advantage of creative rights management tools, and having greater security and transparency in transactions,” said FAMILY IN MUSIC CCO JANI JALONEN. “We're at the forefront representing an exciting leap forward in helping the sector to do better business, and they're powered by the WALLET.”

FAMILY IN MUSIC Chief Innovation Officer KEVIN BACON explained, “In the music blockchain world, you get some people who are very fresh faced and full of energy with romantic views that don’t add up to viability. In publishing, for example, there is a manifold of things to solve and it soon becomes so complex that a simple tokenized system doesn’t work. It’s all the years and background work, the power hours that the REVELATOR team have put into this, that makes REVELATOR the only viable platform of its kind because it stands on bigger pillars and a firmer foundation. No one else in the world is really doing it, not to professional standards.”

REVELATOR Founder/CEO BRUNO GUEZ said, “Our past pilots focused on CMOs, but this is our first proof of how well this system can work for artists. These real-life stress tests are essential to progressing decentralized tools for an industry that desperately needs better and faster ways to pay for rights usage and to manage valuable digital assets. This is the first successful case of daily royalty payments made directly to artists using blockchain. The ARTIST WALLET is the cornerstone of what we hope will be a new approach that will increase efficiency and ultimately improve artists’ lives. There are many visions floating around for blockchain or other decentralized solutions for the music industry’s woes, but none that actually exist and work and pay artists--until now.”

