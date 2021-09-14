Betting On Betting

AUDACY Sports WWKB-A (ESPN 1520)/BUFFALO has joined its parent company's sports betting BETQL NETWORK as "THE BET 1520." The station is airing BETQL NETWORK programming and continues to air CBS SPORTS RADIO's JIM ROME in middays noon-3p (ET) weekdays and when BETQL does not feed its own programming.

The BETQL NETWORK launched in JANUARY and has been installed on several of AUDACY's secondary AM stations.

