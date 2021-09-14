This Weekend

The city of ATLANTA welcomes the 2021 MUSIC MIDTOWN FESTIVAL this weekend and CUMULUS Top 40 WWWQ (Q99.7) has come up with a fun way for attendees to look great and help stop the spread of COVID at the same time. They'll be set up on 'Radio Row' at the venue, handing out free Q99.7-branded PPE face masks.

The fun takes place this SATURDAY (9/18) at PIEDMONT PARK. Performers include MAROON 5, who recently released their album JORDI. The station will give the band an aerial shout out courtesy of the Q99.7 MAROON 5 Insane Plane, flying a massive 30’ X 90’ banner over the festival and around the skies of Atlanta, celebrating the album's release and the band’s performance at the event.

