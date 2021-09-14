For A Broader Reach

CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING’S (CPB) 2021 Urban Alternative format grants have been made and MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO (MPR) Triple A KCMP (THE CURRENT)/MINNEAPOLIS, RADIO MILWAUKEE Triple A WYMS (88NINE RADIO MILWAUKEE)/MILWAUKEE and JACKSON STATE UNIVERSITY’s WJSU/JACKSON MS have been given grants to the develop new URBAN ALTERNATIVE stations to reach a younger and more diverse audience.

THE CURRENT received $400,000. Along with contributions from MPR, the station will take its PURPLE CURRENT stream and expand it with a collaboration from Urban WMOJ and that station’s stream, THE ICE.

MPR President DUCHESNE DREW said, “Our public media mission calls on us to serve all MINNESOTANS, and we recognized an opportunity to provide a service that better represents the diverse music tastes in our region. We’re pleased to be part of this movement in public media to better connect with the younger generation of listeners and to provide a platform that engages them with their local music scene.”

WMOJ GM FREDDIE BELL said, We’re excited to be working closely with THE CURRENT on this exploration of a new service for our community. CPB’s meaningful support will help us launch the process to bring this standalone stream and all its components to life, all to the benefit of our listeners.”

RADIO MILWAUKEE received $450,000 for a new Urban Alternative channel to reach young, multicultural audiences through on-air and digital streaming platforms. RADIO MILWAUKEE’s Urban Alternative channel is slated to launch JUNE 2022. The station will be hiring for the Urban Alternative stations PD role and other positions in the coming months.

Exec. Director KEVIN SUCHER “RADIO MILWAUKEE is thrilled to bring the Urban Alternative public radio format to MILWAUKEE. We are excited to be part of this national effort to elevate Black voices and celebrate MILWAUKEE's unique culture. Through this new platform, RADIO MILWAUKEE will amplify untold stories, champion homegrown talent, and create a space for celebration and creativity.”

WJSU’s 2021 grant adds it to the list of previous CPB grantees including TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY’s KTSU/HOUSTON, NORFOLK STATE UNIVERSITY’s WNSB /NORFOLK, VA, ROCKY MOUNTAIN PUBLIC BROADCASTING NETWORK’s THE DROP/DENVER and CHICAGO PUBLIC RADIO’s VOCALO.

« see more Net News