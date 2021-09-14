Kristina Carlyle

KRISTINA CARLYLE returns to ALBANY BROADCASTING as the new co-host for AC WYJB (B.95.5)/ALBANY’s THE B95.5 BREAKFAST CLUB WITH CHAD O’HARA. She’d previously done mornings across the hall on Country sister station WKLI (100.9 THE CAT) from May 2018 to September 2020.

She’d left the company to do mornings on MAX MEDIA AC WVBW (92.9 THE WAVE) VIRGINIA BEACH, and replaces MEREDITH McNEIL, who steps down from the WYJB morning show, but remains part-time with the station.

WYJB /WKLI/WAJZ OM/PD JON REILLY told ALL ACCESS, “We are excited to welcome KRISTINA back to ALBANY BROADCASTING, and look forward to her co-hosting THE B95.5 BREAKFAST CLUB WITH CHAD O’HARA.”

