Women's Music Business Association First Annual "WMBA Fun Day"

NASHVILLE-based WOMEN'S MUSIC BUSINESS ASSOCIATION (WMBA) will hold the first of what is planned as an annual "WBMA Fun Day" as the group enters recruitment season. The event will be held at NASHVILLE's EDWIN WARNER PARK (Pavillion 9) on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2nd at 4p (CT). WMBA is a nonprofit membership organization striving to create opportunities for women in the music industry through education, networking, community service and more.

The event is open to all members, alumni and women in the industry who are interested in learning more about the organization or joining. The day will include food, games and prizes from stores and artists in NASHVILLE.

RSVPs for "WMBA Fun Day" are open through TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28th. Masks are advised to be worn for the duration of the event. For more information, or to RSVP, click here.

Applications for 2022 WMBA membership open on MONDAY, OCTOBER 4th.

