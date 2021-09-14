Enyart

Another conservative radio talk show and podcast host has died of COVID-19 after publicly opposing vaccination.

COLORADO-based religious talk show host BOB ENYART, who WESTWORD notes was known for celebrating the death of AIDS victims by reading their names while playing QUEEN's "Another One Bites the Dust" and who successfully sued the state of COLORADO to overturn its mask mandates and church attendance limits in the pandemic, died from the coronavirus, according to a Facebook post from his "REAL SCIENCE RADIO" podcast co-host FRED WILLIAMS.

ENYART, 62, was the Pastor of DENVER BIBLE CHURCH and was known for attention-getting acts and taking extreme positions, calling himself a "religious fanatic"; he and his wife announced last year that they would not take the vaccine, claiming that the vaccines were tested "on the cells of aborted babies."

ENYART's show "BOB ENYART LIVE" aired on CRAWFORD Religion KLTT-A/DENVER and other stations and as a podcast. The TV version aired in the late 90s on KWHD-TV/DENVER and in other markets.

