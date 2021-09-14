Musicians On Call Honored By Zoom

ZOOM has named MUSICIANS ON CALL its second-place overall winner in the annual ZOOMTOPIA INNOVATION AWARDS, which recognize ZOOM customers around the globe that embody innovation, inspiration, and creativity in their use of the platform. This year’s winning organizations and startups were from cities including MELBOURNE, NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO.

ZOOM honored MUSICIANS ON CALL for its creative and impactful use of the platform and named the organization the second place overall winner and DEEPENED CONNECTIONS & EXPERIENCES category winner.

Over the past 18 months, hospital patients and frontline healthcare workers have dealt with extreme stress and isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. MUSICIANS ON CALL (MOC), a nonprofit organization that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities, developed innovative techniques to use ZOOM to continue delivering the joys of live music to hospitals when they needed it the most.

By integrating ZOOM into its VIRTUAL BEDSIDE PERFORMANCE PROGRAM, MOC seamlessly connects volunteer guides and musicians in a ZOOM chat for a 30-minute live performance from the safety of their own homes. These performances are broadcast throughout hospitals via CCTV networks, and patients and caregivers can also watch on personal handheld devices with YOUTUBE LIVE. MOC also arranges intimate one-on-one visits between patients and volunteer musicians, including well-known recording artists, to share meaningful connections over their favorite songs.

MUSICIANS ON CALL President/CEO PETE GRIFFIN commented, “Receiving such high recognition from ZOOM for our use of the platform in our virtual programs is an incredible honor. The fact that our organization’s innovations were showcased among the best of the best globally speaks volumes about the dedication and ingenuity of our team, volunteers, hospital partners and supporters. We would not have been able to make such unforgettable connections happen for deserving patients and caregivers over the past year without them.”

