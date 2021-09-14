Shotgun Tom & Jhani Celebrate Their Tellys

SIRIUSXM 60’s ON 6’s personality SHOTGUN TOM and former Classic Hits KRTH/L.A. PD JHANI KAYE celebrate winning a NATIONAL TELLY AWARD for the editing of a film featuring SHOTGUN’s HO Model Railroad.

Check out the YOUTUBE video below. KAYE, who was TOM's PD at K-EARTH for nearly two decades, was the Cinematographer and Editor for the film, with SHOTGUN TOM serving as executive producer.

