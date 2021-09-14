Hannah Brummer

Alpha Media Hot AC WXLC (102.3 XLC)/GURNEE, IL named HANNAH BRUMMER as the new afternoon host.

HANNAH has her own podcast, "MONDAY Motivation with HANNAH B."

WXLC Content Director FRANK WRIGHT commented, "HANNAH deserves this chance. With her passion for the industry, her drive t o work hard, and her ability to be positive and deliver that to our audience was all a part of t he reason why this is a perfect fit for her."

Added BRUMMER, "My dream has finally come true, and I can’t stop smiling about it because I get to do what I love most every day! The moment I stepped foot into the XLC studio, it f elt like home to me! I am so grateful for this amazing opportunity and beyond blessed to be a part of the XLC family! Thank you to FRANK WRIGHT and KARL WERTIZER for adding me to the team!"

