Ohio College Radio Station Agrees To Consent Decree With FCC To Settle Public File Violations
by Perry Michael Simon
September 15, 2021 at 10:26 AM (PT)
The Board of Directors of WITTENBERG COLLEGE have agreed to a Consent Decree with the FCC resolving public file violations at WUSO/SPRINGFIELD, OH.
As in other recent public file settlements with the Commission, the college agreed to create and implement a compliance plan but is not being fined for the violations.